Natrona County, WY

Natrona County GOP seeks state leader Eathorne’s resignation

By By Victoria Eavis Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange
 2 days ago

CASPER — The Natrona County GOP has called for Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne’s resignation.

The county's Republican Central Committee passed a resolution 48-35 Tuesday that demanded Eathorne immediately step down. The resolution asserts that Eathorne "has consistently failed to represent the values of the vast majority of Wyomingites” while dividing the Republican Party here.

It found support from a number of state lawmakers who represent Natrona County, including Sens. Drew Perkins and Jim Anderson, as well as Reps. Joe MacGuire, Pat Sweeney and Tom Walters.

Still, a number of people at Tuesday’s meeting spoke out against it, including state House candidate Bill Allemand. He called it a “sham and shameful resolution,” as well as a “poppycock liberal vendetta.”

This is the latest conflict in the ongoing battle between the county party and the state GOP. Laramie County also has been having some similar issues. The state party did not reply to queries Thursday for comment for this news report.

Darcie Gudger, a local Casper Republican at her first central committee meeting, was frustrated that Natrona County issues weren’t being discussed and time was being spent on interparty conflicts.

“All of this infighting is not what the voters want,” she said. “We want action for the people. This is all about egos. As a Republican voter, this is not what I expect from my party.”

Eathorne has served as Wyoming GOP chairman since 2017. His stature rose during the presidency of Donald Trump, and he’s played a key role in Trump’s efforts to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for supporting impeachment. Trump mentioned Eathorne by name when he visited Casper for a rally last month.

The resolution gave a number of reasons why the GOP chairman should step down, including court records that indicate Eathorne, as a police officer in Worland in 1994, barged into a coworker’s home while drunk and armed and tried to convince her to have sex with him. The resolution also calls out his presence on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The resolution also notes that Eathorne is a member of the Oath Keepers, a militant right-wing organization. Eathorne maintains he is only a passive member.

State Committeeman Dr. Joseph McGinley — who is arguably the most outspoken dissenter against the Wyoming Republican Party — and MacGuire first brought the resolution.

MacGuire, who is up for reelection in August and facing a primary challenger, cited the growing conflicts within the party in explaining the need for Eathorne to resign.

“In my opinion, he has failed in his leadership of the Wyoming Republican Party. He’s fractured it,” MacGuire said. “And I think that we need new leadership to take it in a new direction.”

Natrona County Republicans have regularly clashed with the state GOP over the past several years.

They sued the state GOP over bylaws that require each county party to pay dues to the state party or lose their delegates to the state GOP convention.

Laramie County also lost most of its delegates at the convention over a bylaw violation.

Both counties say GOP leaders are selectively enforcing rules against them because they’ve stayed true to traditional Republicanism and have resisted the hard-line path that the state party has taken under Eathorne’s leadership.

The resolution mentioned this trend.

“Whereas Frank Eathorne, during his tenure, has overseen the divide of the Party, the elimination of Natrona County delegates and the last-minute unseating of Laramie County delegates while turning a blind eye to the transgressions of other Counties,” it reads.

