Tillys retail store coming soon to First Colony Mall

The Katy area's Rick Rice Park now features some games along the half-mile walking trail that encircles the park's lake. (Courtesy Interstate MUD) Rick Rice Park, a 13-acre green space with amenities that include Francesca’s Garden, the CanCare Pavilion and Veterans Memorial Plaza, has added new games to its half-mile trail, including one set of leap frog prints, two hopscotch patterns and an instructional outline for the “tree” yoga pose, officials shared in a news release on June 20. These games can be found on the trail north of the lake loop past the CanCare Overlook near a seated area for adult supervision.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO