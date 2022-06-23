ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martensdale, IA

Martensdale-St. Marys softball aiming for 10th state tournament trip with mix of young, old

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys softball is yet another Pride of Iowa Conference program that figures to be in the mix for a trip to Fort Dodge and the state tournament. The Blue Devils (16-3 overall, 10-1 Pride of Iowa) have emerged as a state contender with hopes of making...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Iowa State picks up commitment from Oklahoma City safety James

(Ames) -- Iowa State snagged their 13th commitment for the Class of 2023 on Friday, landing Oklahoma City safety Tashawn James. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound prospect also had offers from Northern Iowa and Tulsa and is ranked as the No. 101 safety and No. 14 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports. View...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kmaland.com

Burlington Junction holding Truck and Tractor Pull

(Burlington Junction) -- Feats of mechanical strength will be on display in northwest Missouri next weekend. Friday, July 1, Burlington Junction is hosting their 44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The show is part of a July 4 weekend sweep that includes Burlington Junction, New Market, and Clearfield. On the KMA "Morning Show," Jake Cordell says there'll be plenty of energizing entertainment.
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, MO
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Mahaska County, Landowners

In a unanimous ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court, the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors and Site A Landowners won a significant decision that reverses and remands district court summary judgments in favor of the South Central Regional Airport Agency, putting significant doubt into the future of a proposed regional airport in Mahaska County.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA

