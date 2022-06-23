ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Top WR Semaj Morgan turns top recruiter in selling Michigan on West Bloomfield teammate

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bloomfield — Semaj Morgan was using his speed and route-running ability to get separation and make grabs for big plays during a 7-on-7 competition Wednesday night. Morgan will be the state’s top receiver heading into his senior season at West Bloomfield, following the path of former West Bloomfield star receivers...

www.detroitnews.com

MLive.com

Michigan State trustees approve additional $67 million for Tom Izzo Football Building project

The renovation and expansion of the Michigan State football complex will enter the next stage with a large dollar figure attached. The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved the second and final phase of the project with a budget of $67 million and a completion date of October 2023. Dan Bollman, vice president of strategic infrastructure planning and facilities, said primary components of the project will be finished by August 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan basketball’s highly touted freshman class is set to arrive

Michigan’s highly touted freshman class will arrive on campus this weekend. The men’s basketball team, which lost four starters from last season, replenished its roster with four high school players. Michigan’s first full-team workout will take place next week, an unofficial start to the 2022-23 season. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Go Kart Up to 45 MPH on This Wicked Indoor LED Track in Ypsilanti

BIG Best in Game in Ypsilanti has everything you need for an awesome day out with the family. BIG in Ypsi is a huge entertainment facility that your whole family will enjoy. They have everything from high-speed electric go-karts that go 45 miles per hour to laser tag, video games, simulators, axe throwing, and more. BIG Best in Games is located at 4095 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti.
YPSILANTI, MI
Golf Channel

Michigan man shoots 17-under 55, featuring a front-nine 25

First came Rhein Gibson in 2012. Then there was Alexander Hughes in 2020. Now, Michigan native Andrew Ruthkoski has joined the short list of golfers to shoot a world-record 55. Gibson and Hughes both shot their 55s on par 71 golf courses – coincidentally both in Oklahoma – while Ruthkoski...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

MSU, WSU boost tuition, room and board. Here's how much it will cost to attend those schools, in comparison to UM

Costs for full-time, in-state undergraduates to attend one of the state's three largest universities and live on campus in 2022-23 will range between $26,000 and $30,000. Michigan State University and Wayne State University approved increases in tuition Friday that increased the annual cost for a full-time, in-state undergraduate student living on campus. Tuition, and room and board at both schools will total about $26,000 annually.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

LAKE ST. CLAIR , Mich. (FOX 2) - The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns!. The annual summer tradition is on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. It's boats, beverages, and bikinis - but also dad bods, debauchery, and drinking.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty Kick Off ‘Rally For Vlady’ In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Red Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off “Rally for Vlady” on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders. “Rally for Vlady: Lighting the Lamp for 18,000 Auto No-Fault Survivors” will kick off at 4 p.m., June 23, at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. The rally comes one week after the 25th anniversary of the tragic crash that left Konstantinov with life-altering brain injuries and requiring 24-hour care. The rally also comes as families await a decision on a Court of Appeals case regarding the state’s no-fault auto insurance reform law that passed in 2019. The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was aimed to lower insurance rates. In addition, no-fault medical insurance for survivors of catastrophic crashes was reduced to 55% coverage. However, those in opposition say the new law is impacting the care they’ve been receiving over the years due to the retroactive application of the reforms. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where Roe protests, vigils, celebrations are planned in Michigan

Demonstrations are springing up around the country after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the decision on the legal right to abortion back to individual states to decide. Abortion is still legal in Michigan, due to an injunction that is...
MICHIGAN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI

