Martin Maldonado behind the plate for Astros on Thursday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

New York Yankees face the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yardbarker

Yankees walk it off in style after electric 9th inning to beat Astros

Start spreading the booooos, but not for the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, who blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the 9th inning. Houston entered the game with 43 wins on the season, eight games behind the New York Yankees. The game started off with electric firepower on both ends, with Houston launching a three-run blast courtesy of Alex Bregman in the top of the 1st inning, but Giancarlo answered shortly after in the bottom of the 1st, driving in DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. The game was tied at three apiece until Yordan Álvarez stepped up to the plate in the top of the 3rd, launching a three-run blast to right field, driving in José Altuve and Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Jameson Taillon
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Astros, try to continue home win streak

Houston Astros (43-25, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (51-18, first in the AL East) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros trying to extend a 14-game home winning streak. New York has a 29-7 record at home and a 51-18 record overall. Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Verlander pitches Astros to win, ends Yanks' home streak

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander was amped up, throwing nine of his 20 fastest pitches this season."Maybe it was the adrenaline," he said.Looking as strong as ever in his return season from Tommy John surgery, Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings against the major league-leading Yankees. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, powering the Houston Astros' 3-1 victory Friday night that stopped New York's 15-game home winning streak.Exactly what the Astros needed, given their worn-down bullpen after Thursday's late meltdown in the series-opening 7-6 loss. Asked during batting practice how he would navigate through his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

New York Yankees
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

FOX Sports

Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without...
HOUSTON, TX

