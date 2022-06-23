ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Lil Tjay Still Unconscious Following Shooting

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Tjay still has a lot of bumps in his road to recovery after Wednesday’s shooting ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The platinum-selling rapper still remains unconscious in the hospital ... according to sources close to...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.“He clearly thought about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before.Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she had been in a casual relationship (but not quite dating) for about five weeks, pulled into a South Los Angeles shopping center on March 31, 2019, she was surprised and gleeful to spot Hussle, whose music she loved.“I said, ‘Ooh, there goes Nipsey, he fine,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Still Remains#Violent Crime#Cat Scan#Tmz#Nj
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats

Comments / 0

Community Policy