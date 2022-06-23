ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

5000+ Vehicles expected for the GOOD GUYS Car Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds | Paid Content

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Stephanie Schoennagel, Marketing Manager-Goodguys, says they are expecting a record crowd this year with over 5000 vehicles expected for this Year for the 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by...

kniakrls.com

TruBank Car Show Today in Indianola

The 11th annual Indianola Classic Car and Truck Show and Shine is tonight; the second of five shows throughout the summer. The shows will take place in the TruBank parking lot, with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Live music, food, and a 50/50 raffle will be on location, and no entry fee is required. The show will be from 4-7pm, and will be once a month through September.
INDIANOLA, IA
Field & Stream

Video: Iowa Angler Boats 71-Pound Flathead Catfish

A 71.6-pound flathead catfish caught in Iowa during Father’s Day weekend won’t break the long-standing state record for the species, but it did set a new personal best for angler Greg Sieck, who boated the monster fish near Des Moines using a trotline method known as bank-poling. Sieck recorded the catch-and-release outing and posted it to his YouTube channel Outdoor X Media.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Broken part at Des Moines plant means city is losing up to $20K per day

DES MOINES, Iowa — A broken motor means the city of Des Moines is no longer making money with wastewater. The wastewater plant on the southeast side normally pulls methane from wastewater to process and sell it. Currently, they're burning off the methane instead. That's because a key component...
WHO 13

Polk County fire destroys detached garage

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A fire in Saylor Township destroyed a detached garage Friday morning. The Saylor Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 4700 block of NW 6th Drive. According to a Facebook press release there was no one inside of the burning structure. When firefighters arrived […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement cracks down on distracted driving with new project

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is holding a traffic safety awareness project on Friday. Officers from several law enforcement agencies in the metro area will be participating. The project is being held in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor's Traffic Safety...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Mahaska County, Landowners

In a unanimous ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court, the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors and Site A Landowners won a significant decision that reverses and remands district court summary judgments in favor of the South Central Regional Airport Agency, putting significant doubt into the future of a proposed regional airport in Mahaska County.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA

