Lane restrictions take place in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, June 26 traffic will be restricted to one northbound and southbound travel lane on Rampart Boulevard/Durango Drive and two east and westbound travel lanes on Cheyenne.

The concrete collar of a sanitary sewer manhole and survey monument will be removed and reconstructed at the intersection. The work will start at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. and all left-turn movement in the intersection will be prohibited.

Buffalo Drive is recommended as an alternative route for north and southbound traffic while Lake Mead Boulevard and Alexander Road are recommended for east and westbound traffic.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor and the city of Las Vegas is managing the project. The estimated cost of the work is $10,000 and will be funded by the city of Las Vegas Sanitary Sewer Fund.

