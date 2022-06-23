ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Albany officer-involved shooting

By Sara Rizzo
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The man accused of stabbing an Albany police officer , as well as being shot by an officer, has been charged. The Albany Police Department said Eric Frazier, 54, of Albany, was arraigned on the charges at Albany Medical Center on Thursday.

On Monday, June 20 around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Franklin Street. After Frazier was brought outside to talk to police, police found he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Albany related to a separate domestic incident.

When officers told him that he was going to be placed into custody, police said Frazier placed his hands inside his shirt pocket and resisted arrest. Frazier then allegedly pulled a knife out of his pocket and tried to stab the officers. One of the officers was reportedly slashed severely on his right arm during the incident.

WATCH: Albany PD officer-involved shooting body cam video

Police said another officer fired a single shot from their gun, striking Frazier in the upper right chest. Police said Frazier still tried to stab the injured police officer again by swinging the knife near the officer’s head.

Frazier was eventually taken into custody and the knife was recovered. Both Frazier and the injured officer were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Both of their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Troy man sentenced for role in 2020 Albany riot

Charges

  • First-degree attempted murder
  • First-degree assault
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of first-degree attempted assault
  • Resisting arrest

Frazier was also charged with second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault for the original domestic incident on Franklin Street. Frazier is accused of hitting the victim in the face several times and choking her by grabbing her neck, causing several scratches.

Trial begins in murder of 11-year-old Troy boy

He was further charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the outstanding warrant from March 13. Frazier is accused of threatening the victim with a knife and choking her, causing scratches and bruising to her neck in that incident.

Frazier has been remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

informnny.com

Greenwich Fire Department deputy chief dies

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Greenwich Fire Department announced that department Deputy Chief Brian Buell had died as a result of occupational cancer. Buell spent 33 years with the department. “As we reflect on Chief Buell’s legacy, remember it’s all for the good of the company,” wrote Greenwich...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

