Palm Springs non-profit awarded a $2.1 million grant to combat youth violence

By Tatum Larsen
 2 days ago
We Are One United, a local Palm Springs-based nonprofit, was awarded a $2.1 million grant from the California Board State and Community Corrections Violence Intervention grant program to tackle youth violence in the northern part of Palm Springs.

Youth violence has long been a problem in the northern part of the city.

The community-focused organization says the grant will go towards funding their three-phase strategy to end youth violence in the community. The plan includes violence mitigation, mentorship, and leadership training.

“By following our strategy to build from within the community using our youth and young adults to lay a foundation of leadership, talent, and advocacy that will have great promise for the future. We are looking forward to working with members of the community, all stakeholders including nonprofit partners, schools, cities, law enforcement, and local businesses to create a lasting peace where everyone benefits,” said John Epps, Founder of We Are One United.

“This is an incredible win for District 1 and all of Palm Springs. Supporting our young people in workforce development and violence prevention helps create a community that can thrive now and for future generations,” said Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner.

The grant is set to be distributed over the course of the next three years.

The post Palm Springs non-profit awarded a $2.1 million grant to combat youth violence appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ

The ABC Recovery Center in Indio is being awarded 27 million dollars

California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, which includes the homeless population. AWARDEES:. Grants were awarded in the following counties:. Alameda County – $18,405,122. El Dorado County – $2,852,182. Humboldt County –...
KESQ News Channel 3

CODe on the road – College of the Desert coding programs for kids

The CODe on the Road program delivers educational experiences in technology to those that need it the most. A Professor from College of The Desert, Felix Marhuenda- Donate wanted to create a program that would elevate the minds of young people in underserved communities and he used his influences at the College to reinvent the The post CODe on the road – College of the Desert coding programs for kids appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
