NEW YORK–Veteran trainer Ismael Salas was all too happy to see Robeisy Ramirez reproduce in the ring the mechanics they had been working on for countless hours in the gym. In what many believed to be the toughest test of his career, Ramirez, the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, breezed past previously undefeated Abraham Nova, stopping the latter in sensational fashion in the fifth round of their 10-round 126-pound bout at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the undercard of the light heavyweight unification between Joe Smith Jr. and Artur Beterbiev. Ramirez threw a right hook followed by a straight left that starched Nova.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO