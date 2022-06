LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Burning coals from a charcoal grill set a house on fire in Longview. It happened in the 500 block of Young Street on Saturday evening. When Longview Fire Department arrived they said the wood siding was on fire. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to let out smoke and heat since the fire had gotten into the attic. Officials said burning coals had fallen onto the ground and caught the grass on fire which then spread to the home. The residents can stay at the home since the fire was extinguished quickly. No injuries were reported. LFD advises to keep the area below the grill free of debris, never walk away from the grill, and have a water source handy to put out embers.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO