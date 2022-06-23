06-23-22 Effingham County Jail bookings

(CARLYLE) A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man, who went on a two-state crime spree after murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-64, now faces 30 criminal counts in Clinton County Court in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion that brought the ordeal to an end in rural Carlyle. The charges allege that on December 29th of last year, Ray Tate secretly confined two persons against their will at a residence in rural Carlyle while armed, plus he’s also accused of discharging the firearms. The 30 counts include nine of Class X aggravated kidnapping, four of Class X home invasion, three of residential burglary, one of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one of aggravated battery, six of aggravated unlawful restraint, and three of reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate previously plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for charges stemming from the murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Tate has since filed a handwritten motion from his cell at the Menard Correctional Center seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and that his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole be vacated due to coercion and threats by police, no adequate representation, and for not being competent. A hearing on the motion will be held next Tuesday, June 28th, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Fairfield.

