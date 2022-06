Brian A. Michael, 52, of Montoursville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born February 23, 1970 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of Charles Michael and the former Deborah Mazol. He and his wife, the former Kristine M. Columbine, were married October 12, 1991. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO