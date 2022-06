(Clarinda) -- Clarinda City officials and the general public will soon have a chance to hear more about an expansion project for a local agriculture cooperative. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for July 13 at 5 p.m. to hear a presentation from Agriland FS Clarinda on the proposed addition of an anhydrous ammonia tank. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the public hearing is a requirement for the project. McClarnon says one of the primary attractions of the expansion to the city is the ability to serve more farmers in the area. However, the potential property tax implication is still unknown.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO