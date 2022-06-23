What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines, now approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction crews at TPC Deere Run are finishing up their final touches as the opening tee shot of the 2022 John Deere Classic approaches. “We know that the Quad Cities rallies and gets behind this event every year, and we take a lot of pride in that, and we never take that for granted,” said Andrew Lehman, the John Deere Classic’s tournament director. “Just knowing that people are going to come out here and have a good time, and they are going to see 156 of the world’s best players right here in the quad cities. We expect this place to be packed. We are expecting anywhere from about 80,000 to 100,000 [people] for the week.”

