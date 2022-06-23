ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines, now approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old

By Marcia Lense
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The government approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for younger children ages 6 months to 4...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

ImpactLife to give $20 gift cards to donors during week before July 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -ImpactLife is calling for urgent action to avoid a shortage in the blood supply. ImpactLife is joining blood providers across the country in reporting critically low blood inventory levels and is now appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. To help increase appointments in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Humility Homes hosts ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for Humility Homes’ third annual ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party. “Our mission is to end homelessness in the QCA by providing a variety of housing sources,” said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes’ executive director. “This last year we helped 1,100 people between our street outreach program, our emergency shelter, supportive housing, and affordable rentals. We truly believe everyone has a right and deserves a place to call home.”
HOMELESS
KWQC

Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts story time and swim event

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision. Updated: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT. The day's major news events...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Tats & Tails: get ink to show love for pets while supporting shelter animals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Tats and Tails” have become exceptionally popular fundraising events for Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Jessica Friedrichs, J Friedrichs Fine Line Tattoos, Microblading, and Makeup Artistry, is the artist behind the works that are raising money to help homeless pets. The tattoo designs are pet-related...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

St. Ambrose earns full accreditation for master of public health degree

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Master of Public Health program at St. Ambrose University has received accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health. The accreditation will extend through July 1, 2027, the initial accreditation date was June 15, 2019. This also extends accredited status to all of the program graduates.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL
KWQC

Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead in the grain silo collapse in Yarmouth, Iowa, as 30-year-old Rickey Ryan Kammerer, of Winfield. Emergency responders in Des Moines County found the missing person in the collapsed grain silo in Yarmouth, Iowa about...
YARMOUTH, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, battery after shooting a man with a crossbow and arrow in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galena man was charged after deputies say he shot a man in the back with a crossbow and arrow Wednesday in Galena. Ronald A. Smith, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a class X felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison for each count, and two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison for each count. He is currently being held at the Jo Daviess County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
GALENA, IL
KWQC

TEDx Davenport at The Adler features full slate of free-thinkers on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -TEDxDavenport is a free-thinking conference that gathers together the brightest minds from across the nation to explore ideas worth spreading. Andrea Olsen, event director and licensee of TEDxDavenport, talks about the annual event that had some significant scheduling interruptions during the pandemic but has a really diverse and thought-provoking line up to wow audiences this year.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QC Community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community is reacting to a Supreme Court decision handed down Friday, that overturns the precedent set almost 50 years ago by Roe v. Wade. The 5-4 ruling will allow states to legislate their own abortion laws without any of the restrictions kept in...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

How the JDC impacts QC businesses

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction crews at TPC Deere Run are finishing up their final touches as the opening tee shot of the 2022 John Deere Classic approaches. “We know that the Quad Cities rallies and gets behind this event every year, and we take a lot of pride in that, and we never take that for granted,” said Andrew Lehman, the John Deere Classic’s tournament director. “Just knowing that people are going to come out here and have a good time, and they are going to see 156 of the world’s best players right here in the quad cities. We expect this place to be packed. We are expecting anywhere from about 80,000 to 100,000 [people] for the week.”
ECONOMY

