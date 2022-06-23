ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Christian Cage invokes Jungle Boy’s late dad, Luke Perry, in AEW promo

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM5MI_0gK6NDso00

Christian Cage cut a vicious promo on Jungle Boy that invoked his late father, actor Luke Perry.

Cage, who performed for years in WWE as Christian, was in the ring with Tony Schiavone on “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday when he made things very personal with the 25-year-old, whose real name is Jack Perry. During the previous week’s episode, Cage told Jungle Boy’s mom Rachel Sharp, who was sitting in the front row, that she “raised a piece of s–t.”

“Listen, I was only giving Jungle Boy’s mom the chance to apologize to me for giving birth to Jungle Boy, and she instead flipped me off,” Cage said. “But here’s the thing. Here’s why I think she’s really mad. I think she saw her knight in shining armor go off into the sunset. I think she was a little sweet on Christian Cage if you know what I mean. I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy’s father.

“And here’s the thing, I know Jungle Boy looked at me like a father figure. He sure did. But here’s the thing, Jungle Boy: I never wanted to be your father. I never wanted to be your father figure. You have a father. But your father’s dead — and that’s probably a good thing, Jungle Boy, because he’d be embarrassed and ashamed to see how you turned out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lgF2_0gK6NDso00
Christian Cage invoked Jungle Boy’s late father, Luke Perry, in a vicious AEW promo.
AEW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BK72q_0gK6NDso00
AEW’s Jungle Boy is the real-life son of late actor Luke Perry.
Icon Sportswire

Luke Perry, most famous for his role as Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills 90210, died in 2019 at the age of 52 .

This promo from Cage crossed the line — and that was the point.

Professional wrestling straddles the line between real and scripted, and personal animosity builds interest in the matches.

"Enjoy your early retirement at 25, Jungle Boy" @Christian4Peeps sends a message to @boy_myth_legend ! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/eqk0rhoO71

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4qZc_0gK6NDso00
Luke Perry
FilmMagic

One relatively recent example of a deeply personal promo like this was in 2015, when Paige was feuding with Charlotte Flair in WWE, and brought up her late brother, Reid , who tragically died of a drug overdose in 2013.

Cage and Jungle Boy had had an on-screen mentor/mentee relationship until Cage turned last week, delivering a savage beatdown .

Given how the arc of professional wrestling typically goes, one imagines that Jungle Boy’s comeuppance for this line-crossing is a matter of when, and not if.

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Jungle Boy Reportedly Out With an Injury

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy is out with an injury. The nature and details of Jungle Boy’s injury are currently unknown. Jurassic Express lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships last week at AEW Dynamite Road Rager in a Ladder...
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Star Reportedly Out of Action

With another star out of action just as a significant storyline was about to begin, AEW’s situation with injured wrestlers has gotten worse. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jungle Boy is also sidelined due to an injury. Christian Cage and Jungle Boy have recently begun a feud, however Jungle Boy was not present at Dynamite this past Wednesday. There is no information available regarding the type, extent, or timing of the injury.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Recalls How ‘Last Match’ Came About

Have you ever seen a one-legged man trying to dance his way free?. A press conference was held on Thursday to promote the final match of legendary wrestler “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Flair is set to face an unnamed opponent on July 31st in Nashville, TN, as part of Starrcast V. During the press conference, Flair said that it was his son-in-law and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson who originally broached the idea of Flair wrestling one last time.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Paige
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Charlotte Flair
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Promises ‘Dream Match’ At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has dealt with a laundry list of injuries since it was announced. From presumed main-eventer CM Punk to Bryan Danielson to, most recently, Tomohiro Ishii, there have been several last-minute changes to the planned card. During an appearance on “AEW Unrestricted,” AEW...
WWE
Fightful

Stipulation Added To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Match That Affects Blood And Guts

A stipulation has been set for Forbidden Door that will affect Blood and Guts. On Sunday, June 26 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki will take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino in a Trios Match. During tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was revealed that the winner of that bout will be awarded the advantage heading into Blood and Guts.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Diamond Dallas Page Reveals His Mount Rushmore For Wrestling Promos

Many wrestlers have told stories through their words over the years, but some are on another level when it comes to promos. On an episode of “DDP Snake Pit,” WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page revealed who he believes belongs on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling promos.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
ClutchPoints

Kazuchika Okada, Jay White were late additions to AEW’s Forbidden Door

Tony Khan and AEW are in full-throttle hyping up the upcoming collaborative Pay-Per-View Forbidden Door, even despite an absolute ton of speed bumps along the way. Between an absolute truckload of injuries both new – see Tomohiro Ishii bowing out of the All-Atlantic Championship four-way – and old – see Kenny Omega, who made it […] The post Kazuchika Okada, Jay White were late additions to AEW’s Forbidden Door appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Couture Praises AEW Star Who Trains In His ‘Shoot Gym’

Randy Couture might be spending more time acting than fighting these days, but his feet are still firmly planted in the combat sports world. The “Expendables” star owns and operates a gym out of Las Vegas, where celebrities come to learn from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. One notable name that has impressed Couture is none other than former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reveals When He Found Out Okada Was Coming To AEW

During a recent Media Call for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about NJPW star Kazuchika Okada making his AEW debut last Wednesday on “Dynamite.”. Khan revealed that even before he knew he was going to be in the wrestling business, he always had admired Okada.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase & Jep Robertson Claim They Found Something ‘Not From This Planet’ While Treasure Hunting

Last weekend, “Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Jep Robertson kicked off their new show “Duck Family Treasure” on the Fox Nation streaming service. You can watch the first five episodes of the “Duck Dynasty” stars’ new show now on Fox Nation. But in order to promote the series, the Robertson brothers sat down with Fox News host Jesse Watters to talk about what viewers can expect from the show. And why they started it in the first place.
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy