Once on the course after the race begins, runners settle into a pace to battle the physical and mental challenges of competing in the Boston Marathon. Left behind is the craziness over the previous couple of hours leading up to the start. The nearly 25,000 runners are on their way on a 26-mile, 385-yard course that leads them through eight cities from Hopkinton to Boston.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO