The University of Nebraska football team has added a non-conference game to its 2024 schedule. Northern Iowa will make the trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. This will be the first time these two teams have played on the football field. According to a report from FBSchedules, Northern Iowa will be paid $600,000 for the game. UNI is the third and final non-conference opponent scheduled for the 2024 season. The Panthers join UTEP and Colorado as the other two schools currently under contract. Northern Iowa is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference and currently...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO