ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Elvis’ review: Austin Butler wows as the King

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHxwj_0gK6MvJd00

You can’t help falling in love with Austin Butler.

The 30-year-old actor, who has mostly appeared in crummy TV shows like “The Carrie Diaries” up till now, soulfully croons and sways his hips right into our hearts as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic new biopic.

movie review ELVIS

Running time: 159 minutes. Rated PG-13 (substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking). In theaters.

The King is one helluva tough assignment.

Unlike Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the subject of “ Bohemian Rhapsody ,” and Elton John, who got his own movie with “ Rocketman ,” Presley comes with more pop-culture baggage than you could stuff into a million Gracelands.

There’s the campy Vegas impersonators, the “thank you, thank you very much” catchphrase, the white jumpsuit, the late-in-life weight gain and, of course, dying on the toilet at age 42.

For such a singular figure in music — still instantly recognizable to teens today in a way that Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon are not — he’s not allowed much dignity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfXpw_0gK6MvJd00
Elvis is often remembered by his looks during his longtime residency in Las Vegas.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Luhrmann’s hugely entertaining film and Butler’s sensational performance are dead set on righting that wrong. A movie that runs on jet fuel and confetti, “Elvis” is a tribute to Presley’s innovative spirit, deep passion for fusing blues, country and gospel music and the intense connection he had with his audience. Elvis taking inspiration from black musicians like B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Little Richard (Alton Mason, exceptional) is another focus.

More broadly, the movie is about the unique struggles of being ultrafamous during the social tumult, increased visibility and rapidly changing mores of the 1950s through the ’70s. The King goes from obscene disturber-of-the-peace to a has-been for old folks in just two decades.

Where Luhrmann is at his unsurprising best, though, are Elvis’ stage triumphs. Like he did with “Moulin Rouge!,” the Aussie director interprets a nearly 70-year-old moment with wide-open modern eyes and a freewheeling sexuality. At an early show before he goes on tour with nice boy Hank Snow, Elvis starts to shake his body, and the girls in the crowd scream like they’re accusing witches in “The Crucible.” You’ll wanna shout along with them . . . but please keep your underwear on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzN9x_0gK6MvJd00
The ladies go wild for Elvis (Austin Butler).
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

“Hound Dog,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” among others, are rowdy and rousing. And Butler and Luhrmann don’t settle for nostalgia with them — they are electric and in your face.

“Elvis” is a long movie, and most of it is devoted to the pitfalls of fame. He meets Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) when he is serving overseas in Germany, and Lisa Marie is born. But he sleeps around on his wife while on tour, pops pills and has a destructive relationship with his sleazy manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who pushes him to compromise the identity that fans love him for.

The villain — both in the story and in real life — is Hanks as Elvis’ eccentric and opportunistic manager. What the fresh hell was he thinking? The actor, gunning for a Razzie, puts on a head-scratcher of a voice, like Forrest Gump meets Rumpelstiltskin, perhaps to add to Parker’s secretive backstory. The thing is, Parker never sounded so ridiculous, and Hanks’ Anna Delvey take is distracting. Whenever he was on screen, that nonsensical brogue was always on my mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVr7D_0gK6MvJd00
Austin Butler is a smash as the King.
AP

At least until Butler came back into the building. The actor grows from 1955 to 1977 with subtlety and believability and never appears trapped behind prosthetics or helped along by computer-generating imaging. Nor does he succumb to a silly impression. He grabs us by the collar and never lets go. Being so good as Elvis will either explode his career, or shove it into a mouse hole.

Luhrmann, meanwhile, is the cilantro of modern directors. You either spit him out or pack your salsa full of him. I say, gimme mas . He’s exuberant and spectacular when most of his contemporaries are comatose. His film is bloated, yeah, but 2 hours and 40 minutes of our lives are better spent on Elvis Presley than the Season 4 finale of “Stranger Things.”
Plus, only Lurhmann knew what Elvis’ legacy needed to be in 2022 — all shook up.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Elvis’ Composer Blended Austin Butler’s and Elvis Presley’s Vocals Together

In Baz Luhrmann's box-office biopic epic Elvis the aesthetic is key, the enormity of the scale is a must, but the sound is the soul. In a film dedicated to the life of a cultural king whose legacy is his rich voice and iconic appearance, so much of the film's integrity is riding on the way these factors are presented. Once again enlisting the talents of composer Elliott Wheeler and music editor Jamieson Shaw, Luhrmann opted to present Elvis Presley's music in a more authentic way by utilizing both the original tracks and actor Austin Butler's own vocal talents.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

10 Things You Need to Know Before You See 'Elvis'

With the world gearing up for the premiere of the new musical drama Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes tidbits about this film fans can't help falling in love with. From cast facts to set secrets to who almost scored the role of...
MOVIES
NME

Everything you need to know about ‘Elvis’ (the movie)

In partnership with Warner Bros. With a cinematic great directing, a breakout star and a soundtrack to die for, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is not your grandparents’ Elvis – it’s the real life, totally modern story of the guy who invented teenage rebellion. Here are some reasons to watch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
B.b. King
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Elton John
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Smiles While Wearing A White Crop Top 2 Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Warner Bros Courtesy
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Elvis Presley’s best movies to watch at home

It’s true — Elvis Presley is back in the building. Thanks to the outrageous cinematic glamour of Baz Luhrmann, the King is returning front and center to the public eye. With Austin Butler embodying the legendary rock star’s hip-shaking spirit, Elvis turns the tables on his often fraught relationship with morally scant manager Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).
MOVIES
Collider

Elvis’ Yola and Alton Mason on Making Their Film Debuts in the High-Stakes Biopic

With writer-director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis opening in theaters this weekend around the world, I recently got to speak with Yola and Alton Mason about playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Little Richard in the biopic. As you can see in the trailers, Elvis is about the complicated relationship between Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) and Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The film tells Elvis’ story from Parker’s point of view, and it spans over two decades and includes Presley’s rise to fame against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Austin Butler’s Transformation in ‘Elvis’ Will Offer a Little More Oscar Conversation in Best Actor

Austin Butler’s hips don’t lie. He becomes the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, possessing all of his signature quirks and emotional inflections in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” Standing tall as the single best performance from the first half of 2022, Butler’s moves have thrust him into the Oscar race for best actor. However, his road to a nom won’t be easy, with a total miscast of his co-star Tom Hanks, who’s thrown into a fat suit with a questionable accent, and an overbaked runtime. The biopic’s awards success will be contingent upon the movie’s overall box office and possibilities in other Oscar categories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Austin Butler: 5-month ‘Elvis’ audition process ‘put me through the wringer’

Playing the long game. Austin Butler spent five months auditioning for the starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” before the director granted him the part. The actor, 30, began the lengthy process by sending Luhrmann, 59, a tape of himself singing “Unchained Melody” and playing the piano, he said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday. “Then I flew to New York and we met, and we just talked for three hours,” Butler added. “Then [Luhrmann] said, ‘Do you want to come in tomorrow and read a couple scenes from the script?'” After the “Carrie Diaries” alum did so, he was asked to return the...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy