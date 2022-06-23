ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I got my mom’s bite mark tattooed on me — she was in tears when she saw it

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqgRH_0gK6MtYB00

A man who got his mom’s bite mark tattooed on his leg has told how she was left in tears when she saw the result.

Cinco Magallanes, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @c1nc00, shared a short video on TikTok where he can be sitting in the tattooist’s chair preparing for his inking.

Moments later, his mom bends down towards his leg before opening her mouth and leaving an imprint of her teeth on his skin.

The tattooist then outlines the bite mark in pen, before making it permanent with a needle.

Cinco is delighted with the results and shared his mom’s emotional reaction to the sentimental tattoo.

She can be seen putting her thumbs up to the camera, before wiping away some emotional tears.

The post has since garnered over 7.2million views and been inundated with comments – with very mixed reviews.

“Odd choice but I respect it,” wrote one.

A second commented: “I’m having mixed feeling about this one.”

A third penned: “Could’ve been her name or sum but no…her bite mark…”

Meanwhile, another replied: “Personally if my mum bit me like that I wouldn’t let that slide.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KvUP_0gK6MtYB00
The mother is seen shedding a tear after her son shows her the final product.
TikTok/@c1nc00

Cinco quipped: “The bite hurt worst then the tattoo…”

Elsewhere, others were a fan of the unique idea.

One person wrote: “Respect. She’s always with you now.”

A second agreed: “All this people who think is weird or don’t think is right must not appreciate their mother, your mother will always be there for you.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Guardian

How do I make friends so my son has playmates?

The question I am a 32-year-old mum of a happy baby. I love him and I’m enjoying being on maternity leave. My husband is a lovely man who adores being a dad. We have nice friends, but they are friends my husband has made. I go to the baby groups and I chat to people, but how do you actually make friends with someone? I was hoping our antenatal group would be a good place to make new friends, but it is a bit cliquey – it felt like being back in school. It felt competitive and we don’t have much money for all the baby accessories, activities and classes. We went to a barbecue at one mum’s house and it was a mansion and I’m embarrassed that our house is rented and small.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tiktok#Cinco
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
heavenofanimals.com

This Russian Photographer’s Instagram is 100% Pure Husky

Erica Tcogoeva has always been artistically inclined, but the road to her adorable Siberian-husky-filled Instagram was a long one. The 25-year-old Russian was born in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and remembers drawing for the first time on an envelope she found at her grandmother’s house.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Australian Shepherd Hopping Through a Field Makes Our Day

This dog is really out here living our cottagecore dreams, and we are here for it. A precious TikTok clip of an Australian Shepherd hopping through a wheat field was shared recently by @aussiesdoingthings, but we don't know who originally filmed it. Regardless, this video has been viewed nearly 6 million times in the 3 days since it was posted, proving that dogs really don't need to do much to capture hearts left and right.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

One ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Had a History as a Bank Robber

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running TV shows on Discovery. The crews of these boats face brutal conditions in an unforgiving environment. It takes a hard-edged person to complete that job. Some of these individuals have such a tough exterior that they find themselves on the wrong side of the law before or after their time on the fishing vessels.
EUGENE, OR
heavenofanimals.com

Baby Sun Bear That Couldn’t Walk Proves Nothing Is Impossible

When Free the Bears rescued Blue, a Cambodian sun bear cub, they noticed he could not walk. He had spinal problems which were likely caused by a physical trauma when he was very young. Just a few steps would tire him out. The tiny young bear would sometimes just give up. But Blue kept trying and a few months later, look what the little guy can do!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Jonathan Hillstrand Says ‘Everything’ About Working on a Boat is Hard

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running and most famous reality shows. For more than 15 years fans have been captivated by the dangers the crew members all face any time they set sail. The show focuses on the people who work in the risky business of Alaskan crab fishing. Its unflinching portrayal of the harrows these men constantly face keeps the audience constantly on the edge of their seats.
TV SERIES
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever’s Excited Reaction to the Ice Cream Truck Is Simply Irresistible

A popsicle is the absolute best way to beat the heat. So we can totally understand why this Golden Retriever was practically jumping for joy when he heard the familiar jingle of the local ice cream truck. Freddie wasn't just a little excited when he heard the truck coming, he was ecstatic. And now thousands of people thousands of people online are chiming in after seeing his hilarious reaction.
PETS
Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy