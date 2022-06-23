White Sox vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Johnny Cueto, Chicago

Breaking news out of the Windy City: Chicago police will no longer be allowed to chase and arrest lawbreakers who run away from minor offenses.

Good news for low-level offenders as well as members of the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks, whose play has been criminally offensive for years.

The White Sox? Guilty of committing a few misdemeanors this season.

Considered the team to beat in the A.L. Central, the Sox are in third behind the GuarIndians and Twinkies. The Orioles are in Chicago. Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (1-1, 2.35) has made three starts since being recalled from Norfolk.

His last was a beaut, shutting out the Rays for six innings. The Chisox’ Johnny Cueto (1-3, 2.95) enters off a gem as well, tossing a two-hitter at Houston to pick up his first win of the year. Play 10 units on the White Sox.

Wacha, Wacha, Winner! Rob Refsnyder homered, Michael Wacha improved his record to 6-1 and the Red Sox tamed the Tigers 6-2. Up +1,332 monbouquettes.