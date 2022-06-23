ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Johnny Cueto, Chicago

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Breaking news out of the Windy City: Chicago police will no longer be allowed to chase and arrest lawbreakers who run away from minor offenses.

Good news for low-level offenders as well as members of the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks, whose play has been criminally offensive for years.

The White Sox? Guilty of committing a few misdemeanors this season.

Considered the team to beat in the A.L. Central, the Sox are in third behind the GuarIndians and Twinkies. The Orioles are in Chicago. Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (1-1, 2.35) has made three starts since being recalled from Norfolk.

His last was a beaut, shutting out the Rays for six innings. The Chisox’ Johnny Cueto (1-3, 2.95) enters off a gem as well, tossing a two-hitter at Houston to pick up his first win of the year. Play 10 units on the White Sox.

Wacha, Wacha, Winner! Rob Refsnyder homered, Michael Wacha improved his record to 6-1 and the Red Sox tamed the Tigers 6-2. Up +1,332 monbouquettes.

CBS Chicago

White Sox score one run as they lose to Orioles; heated exchange Kopech's pitch hits Baltimore's Mateo

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and the Baltimore Orioles beat Chicago 4-1 on Friday night.Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for Chicago's only hit.Joey Krehbiel (3-3) worked 2 1/3 perfect innings before Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez each got four outs. Jorge López pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances, helping the Orioles win their...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

White Sox Get One-Hit By Orioles Bullpen in 4-1 Loss

Almost No-Hit Voth made his second start of the season for the O’s. He worked 3.0 innings and allowed the Sox lone hit, a second-inning RBI double by Jake Burger. He issued Baltimore’s only two free passes. Andrew Vaughn’s two-out walk in the third was the White Sox last base runner.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Richie Martin not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Martin is being replaced at second base by Jonathan Arauz versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 27 plate appearances this season, Martin has a .200 batting average with a .619 OPS, 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

Baltimore Orioles (33-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-36, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -195, Orioles +170; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star 2023 QB prospect Jaden Rashada to announce commitment Sunday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced his commitment date, which will be set for Sunday, June 26th, at 4:00 PM Eastern, 3:00 PM Central, and 1:00 PM Pacific on CBS Sports HQ. As a reminder, Rashada’s final five teams are listed as the following: Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, and LSU. Well known in the recruiting world, Rashada, who hails from Pittsburgh High School in Pittsburg, California, has rapidly shifted from a prediction standpoint, with his current 247 Crystal Ball prediction favoring the Miami Hurricanes. However, as we know every year,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting at catcher for White Sox on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zavala will operate behind the plate after Reese McGuire received a break at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Dean Kremer, our models project Zavala to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over White Sox into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (32-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-35, third in the AL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Orioles +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0. Chicago has a 15-19 record...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Luis Robert (leg) sitting on Thursday night

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (leg) is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Robert will remain on the bench after Chicago's star outfielder experienced leg soreness on Wednesday. Expect Leury Garcia to play more in the outfield while Robert is sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 182...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox lose Mendick for season with ACL tear; Engel to IL

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday. Mendick was playing shortstop...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the White Sox after Hays hit for the cycle

Baltimore Orioles (31-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-34, third in the AL Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox after Austin Hays hit for the cycle against the Nationals on Wednesday. Chicago has a 33-34 record overall and a 15-18 record...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffers torn ACL

CHICAGO -- White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday. Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

