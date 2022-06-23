Caesars Promo Code scores mega NBA Draft 2022 bonus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUS15 . Check out how to claim a $1,500 risk-free bet on the NBA Draft 2022.

Please note: Betting on the NBA Draft is legal in the following states only: AZ, AK, CO, IL, IA, LA, NV, NH, NJ, MI, OR, RI, TN, WV, WY.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,500.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start, just in time for the NBA Draft 2022.

NBA Draft 2022: The Preview

When the Orlando Magic hand their draft card to N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver, on Thursday night at Barclays Center, they’ll settle a debate that has raged in draft circles for the better part of a year: Who should be the No. 1 pick?

Now, as we are hours away from the Draft, the major frontrunner is Auburn’s big man Jabari Smith, but he’s joined in the impressive company by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero of Duke. At the time of writing, Caesars Sportsbook have removed their No. 1 Overall pick market, given the serious likelihood of the Magic taking Smith first up.

The Orlando Magic will get the action started with the first overall pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (2), Houston Rockets (3), Sacramento Kings (4), and the Detroit Pistons rounding out the first five picks. There will be a total of 58 picks on the night, down from the usual 60 as both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat each lost a second-round pick due to violating league rules.

Still, bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are still able to take advantage of a whole host of markets on offer for tonight’s draft, with some of those listed below.

NBA Draft Fourth Pick
Player Odds Jaden Ivy-200Keegan Murray+150Dyson Daniels+1200Shaedon Sharpe+1600Bennedict Mathurin+2000
Nikola Jovic Draft Position


The last Serbian big man to enter the NBA did pretty well, so it’s unsurprising to see Nikola Jovic’s name up on the markets for draft position

Draft Position Odds Over 23.5-145Under 23.5+115
Dyson Daniels Draft Position

Much talk surrounds Australian Dyson Daniels, who hails from G League Ignite. Daniels has been flying up mock drafts given his size and defensive ability from the guard position, and could be a steal at under pick seven.

Draft Position Odds Over 6.5-300Under 6.5+230
Ochai Agbaji Draft Positon

The 2022 NCAA National Champ is the highest of any Kansas player in many expert’s mock draft, with Caesars setting the line at over 13.5

Draft Position Odds Over 13.5-300Under 13.5+240
Where can I bet on the NBA Draft 2022?

Whilst the NBA draft is being held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, bettors in New York are unable to wager on this years NBA Draft. New York is amongst six legal online betting states where you cannot bet on the NBA Draft.

Listed below are the states in which betting on the NBA Draft 2022 is legal:

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Michigan
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Please Note: Bettors in New York, Connecticut, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Washington DC and Virginia cannot bet on the NBA Draft 2022.


