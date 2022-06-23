ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Draft predictions, picks today: Two best prop bets featuring Keegan Murray

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EiIa_0gK6Mdfn00

In advance of tonight’s NBA Draft, Brandon Anderson of The Action Network is here to share his pair of best bets (video above).

For Anderson, his NBA Draft betting philosophy is that he likes to bet on unpredictability and go against something looking “locked in.”

That’s why for his first bet, Anderson is backing Keegan Murray draft position over 5.5 at close to +200.

NBA Draft picks and predictions Keegan Murray draft position ‘over’ 5.5 (+195) — Caesars Sportsbook

“There’s those three big guys [Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero] — they’re definitely going in the top five,” Anderson explains. “There’s Jaden Ivey – he’s almost certainly going in the top five.”

If that logic proves correct, that leaves only one spot for Murray. Add in that Murray is an older talent — he would be the second-oldest top-five pick in the last nine NBA Drafts — and Anderson believes there’s value to be had with this market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7LVJ_0gK6Mdfn00
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray
Getty Images
Ochai Agbaji ‘over’ 14.5 (-105) — PointsBet

For his second bet, Anderson is targeting Kansas product Ochai Agbaji draft position over 14.5 .

“Every NBA team wants a guy like Agbaji, who can shoot and can come in and play right away,” Anderson says.

However, the top of the draft tends to be about youth and upside. In this year’s version, Anderson believes there are a lot of wings that fit that description. Plus, Anderson expects there are at least five players — Bennedict Matherin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis and AJ Griffin — who will have their name called before Agbaji.

From there, Anderson believes prospects such as Ousmane Diang and Malaki Branham could slip ahead of Agbaji in the order.

As a result, there are only so many slots Agbaji could fill, leading Anderson to take the over on his draft position.

FOX Sports

Busy Hornets select Williams, trade Duren in NBA draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets drafted two centers in the first round of the NBA draft — trading one and keeping the other. The Hornets selected Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick before trading the pick to the New York Knicks, said a person familiar with the deal. The Hornets then used the 15th pick on Duke's 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams, who they hope will become a big man who can fix some of the team’s biggest woes in the middle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Phoenix

NBA Draft: A trio of Arizona Wildcats are on the radar

Mock draft courtesy of Jeff Tracy/Axios.The 2022 NBA Draft is Thursday at 5pm PT and as many as three players from Arizona schools could be on their way to the pros next season.The big picture: Just about every mock draft in the country has Arizona Wildcats star Bennedict Mathurin as a top lottery pick. The Axios mock draft is no different, with the Detroit Pistons selecting the sophomore guard with the fifth pick. Mathurin was the driving force behind the Cats' unexpectedly stellar first season under new head coach Tommy Lloyd. He led the team with 17.7 points per game,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies select Kennedy Chandler with 38th pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Kennedy Chandler is a small man with big dreams and he turned one of them into a reality this Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies selected him as the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 38th pick originally belonged to the Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, the Grizzlies liked Chandler […] The post Grizzlies select Kennedy Chandler with 38th pick in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
