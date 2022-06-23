NBA Draft predictions, picks today: Two best prop bets featuring Keegan Murray

In advance of tonight’s NBA Draft, Brandon Anderson of The Action Network is here to share his pair of best bets (video above).

For Anderson, his NBA Draft betting philosophy is that he likes to bet on unpredictability and go against something looking “locked in.”

That’s why for his first bet, Anderson is backing Keegan Murray draft position over 5.5 at close to +200.

“There’s those three big guys [Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero] — they’re definitely going in the top five,” Anderson explains. “There’s Jaden Ivey – he’s almost certainly going in the top five.”

If that logic proves correct, that leaves only one spot for Murray. Add in that Murray is an older talent — he would be the second-oldest top-five pick in the last nine NBA Drafts — and Anderson believes there’s value to be had with this market.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray Getty Images

For his second bet, Anderson is targeting Kansas product Ochai Agbaji draft position over 14.5 .

“Every NBA team wants a guy like Agbaji, who can shoot and can come in and play right away,” Anderson says.

However, the top of the draft tends to be about youth and upside. In this year’s version, Anderson believes there are a lot of wings that fit that description. Plus, Anderson expects there are at least five players — Bennedict Matherin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis and AJ Griffin — who will have their name called before Agbaji.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

From there, Anderson believes prospects such as Ousmane Diang and Malaki Branham could slip ahead of Agbaji in the order.

As a result, there are only so many slots Agbaji could fill, leading Anderson to take the over on his draft position.