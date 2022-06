Multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a grass fire in the Lindale area. “It really does validate the twelve years of hard work, the blood sweat and tears we’ve put in, to try to make sure that our students get to see that it’s more than just a football game, it’s more than just a Friday night performance, there’s a lot more out there, so I am beyond proud of what our students here at Chapel Hill have done,” Hewitt says.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO