In the near future, Black men in Compton may be able to get a haircut, have their blood pressure checked and maybe even get their COVID shots all in one place: the barbershop. This is the vision of TRAPMedicine, an organization led by a soon-to-be doctor and three others who are already practicing. All are Black men concerned about health inequities in their communities. They want to create a “barbershop wellness hub” that provides a wide variety of basic health services alongside barbers cutting hair and dispensing health advice.

COMPTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO