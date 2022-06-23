ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSM Health, MMSD hold vaccine clinic at Lincoln Elementary School

By Site staff
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health and the Madison Metropolitan School District teamed up to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lincoln Elementary School on the city’s south side Thursday.

The clinic was for those over 5 years old who still had not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and people who needed a booster dose.

Since vaccines were authorized for kids 5 and up, SSM Health has worked with a number of school districts to hold vaccine clinics for students and their families.

“We’ve kind of had a slow and steady approach and want to continue to keep outreaching to our community to be able to offer vaccines opportunities, especially when changes in the vaccine requirements change, if there’s new boosters available or new ages that are able to get vaccines, we try to hold vaccine events for our community,” said Kari Stampfli, MMSD’s director of health services.

SSM Health said since December 2020, it has administered more than 353,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

