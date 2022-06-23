ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Exclusive: Bryson Williams Prepares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Mason Horodyski
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 2, and ahead of it, Red Raider Nation’s Mason Horodyski had the opportunity to talk exclusively with former Texas Tech Red Raider Bryson Williams.

Williams was a member of the all Big 12 conference first-team in 2021-22, and this summer has participated in both the G-League and NBA Combines. Check out the full interview in the video player as Williams prepares to potentially join an NBA roster.

You can see the NBA Draft on ABC, KAMC in Lubbock, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

