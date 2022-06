Jaden Rashada, one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced his commitment date, which will be set for Sunday, June 26th, at 4:00 PM Eastern, 3:00 PM Central, and 1:00 PM Pacific on CBS Sports HQ. As a reminder, Rashada’s final five teams are listed as the following: Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, and LSU. Well known in the recruiting world, Rashada, who hails from Pittsburgh High School in Pittsburg, California, has rapidly shifted from a prediction standpoint, with his current 247 Crystal Ball prediction favoring the Miami Hurricanes. However, as we know every year,...

56 MINUTES AGO