ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Braydon Thornton (Team Willamette)

By Les Schwab Bowl
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lB10_0gK6LgMB00

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Braydon Thornton

Number: 8

Position: CB / WR / KR

Height: 6’0

Weight: 170

High School / Class: Siuslaw 2022

H.S. Coach: Sam Johnson

College: Grossmont Community College

Braydon is a four-time varsity letterman in football and basketball at Siuslaw High School. He was named 1st team All-State wide receiver, 1st team All-State returner, 2nd team All-State defensive back and Offensive Player of the Year for the 3A classification. Braydon had 2,128 receiving yards, with 101 catches, 141.9 receiving yards per game and 25 total touchdowns. Braydon will be attending Grossmont Community College in San Diego, California, to play football and study business. In his spare time, he enjoys riding his motorcycle, hunting and hanging out with friends and family.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fAi3_0gK6LgMB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
San Leandro, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
El Cajon, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
San Leandro, CA
El Cajon, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Schwab
Person
Sam Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linfield University#Johnson College#Willamette#American Football#Sblive#H S#Siuslaw High School
Scorebook Live

Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego breaks Oregon record in 100 meters, joins Oregon City's Sophia Beckmon, Roosevelt graduate Lily Jones as U-20 World Championships qualifiers

By René Ferrán | Photo by Pam Cosper  Three more Oregon high schoolers booked their tickets to Cali, Colombia, this summer with runner-up finishes Friday at the U.S. Under-20 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. However, only two will end up making the trip to ...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kcfmradio.com

Former Duck Coach Named to Hall of Fame; Beaver Athletes Named in Pre-Season Honor

Former Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Coach Ernie Kent has been listed as one of this year’s inductees into the school’s 2022 hall of fame. Kent became the winningest coach in program history in his 13 year tenure posting 235 wins and 174 loses. Kent led the Ducks to five NCAA Tournaments which included 2 Elite Eight appearances. Kent was the first black head coach at the university.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy