Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Braydon Thornton (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest's top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Braydon Thornton

Number: 8

Position: CB / WR / KR

Height: 6’0

Weight: 170

High School / Class: Siuslaw 2022

H.S. Coach: Sam Johnson

College: Grossmont Community College

Braydon is a four-time varsity letterman in football and basketball at Siuslaw High School. He was named 1st team All-State wide receiver, 1st team All-State returner, 2nd team All-State defensive back and Offensive Player of the Year for the 3A classification. Braydon had 2,128 receiving yards, with 101 catches, 141.9 receiving yards per game and 25 total touchdowns. Braydon will be attending Grossmont Community College in San Diego, California, to play football and study business. In his spare time, he enjoys riding his motorcycle, hunting and hanging out with friends and family.

