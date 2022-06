Raleigh, N.C. — The Common Market, a popular Charlotte-based bar, deli and bodega concept, is expanding to Durham with a 5,000-square-foot location just off Ninth Street at 1821 Green Street near the Duke East Campus. Conde Nast Traveler described the concept as “part general store, part deli, and part bar, this is a surefire bet for a non-boring bite to eat.” This will be the fifth Common Market location since its founding in 2002. In addition, owner Graham Worth anticipates a food hall-esque experience with the addition of a local coffee vendor, and possibly pastry, bagels, doughnuts and/or ice cream from local artisans, not to mention regular pop-ups. Look for them to open this fall. Get to know them here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO