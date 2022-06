Body Debbie Ann (Sander) Wallace, Plainville, passed away on June 22, 2022, in Hays, Kansas at the young age of 52 after her battle with cancer. She was born to Delbert and Rita (Baxter) Sander on October 22, 1969, in Plainville, Kansas. She was blessed with three children: Deven, Dylan, and Dayton.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO