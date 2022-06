The Greenhorn Creek Community Fire District completed the installation of its new fire evacuation siren earlier this month and is planning to test it out on Tuesday, June 28. “We are hoping this will be a quick process, but we do need to run through the different siren tones, test several functions of the controller, and make sure the siren can be heard at the furthest parts of the community,” said Fire Chief Tyson Rael in a letter to Greenhorn Creek residents. “If all goes well and we don’t need to have the electrician make any changes, this should only take about an hour to complete. Any sirens that you hear on this date will be testing only, do not be alarmed.”

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO