Randolph County, WV

Randolph Co. man indicted on federal meth charge

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Randolph County man was indicted this week, on a federal meth charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

William DeSantis

William DeSantis, 31 of Montrose, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.” DeSantis is accused of working with others to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, from December 2020 through June 2021 in Randolph County.

DeSantis is facing at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against DeSantis.

He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

