These are the best BBQ spots in North Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing Texas does best, it’s barbeque. From brisket to pork to chicken, there is nothing better than well-seasoned, smoked meat.

Times are tough and you deserve to treat yourself after all the hard work you have been doing. So say yes to those cravings and get yourself some barbeque for lunch.

You on board? Good. Here is a list of the best barbecue spots in Dallas and Fort Worth according to Gayot:

Angelo’s Bar-B-Que – 2533 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth, 76107

– 2533 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth, 76107 Lockhart Smokehouse – 400 W. Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208

– 400 W. Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208 Railhead Smokehouse BBQ – 2900 Montgomery S. Fort Worth 76107

– 2900 Montgomery S. Fort Worth 76107 Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse – 2202 Inwood Rd. Dallas, TX 75235

– 2202 Inwood Rd. Dallas, TX 75235 Ten 50 BBQ – 1050 N. Central Expy. Richardson, TX 75080

– 1050 N. Central Expy. Richardson, TX 75080 Woodshed Smokehouse – 3201 Riverfront Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76107

“ The meaning of the term “barbecue” changes from one part of the country to another. From Texas to Kansas City and across the Southeast, barbecue means well-seasoned meat cooked “low and slow” over wood until it develops a pink “smoke ring.” Memphis barbecue is especially known for its rubs. Texas prefers beef for barbecue, and pork is the basis of barbecue in the Southeast. Sauces and sides vary widely, too ,” the report from Gayot said .

For the full report, visit Gayot .

