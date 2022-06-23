ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best BBQ spots in North Texas, report says

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blr0k_0gK6K8f300

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing Texas does best, it’s barbeque. From brisket to pork to chicken, there is nothing better than well-seasoned, smoked meat.

Times are tough and you deserve to treat yourself after all the hard work you have been doing. So say yes to those cravings and get yourself some barbeque for lunch.

You on board? Good. Here is a list of the best barbecue spots in Dallas and Fort Worth according to Gayot:

  • Angelo’s Bar-B-Que 2533 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth, 76107
  • Lockhart Smokehouse 400 W. Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208
  • Railhead Smokehouse BBQ 2900 Montgomery S. Fort Worth 76107
  • Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse 2202 Inwood Rd. Dallas, TX 75235
  • Ten 50 BBQ 1050 N. Central Expy. Richardson, TX 75080
  • Woodshed Smokehouse 3201 Riverfront Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76107

The meaning of the term “barbecue” changes from one part of the country to another. From Texas to Kansas City and across the Southeast, barbecue means well-seasoned meat cooked “low and slow” over wood until it develops a pink “smoke ring.” Memphis barbecue is especially known for its rubs. Texas prefers beef for barbecue, and pork is the basis of barbecue in the Southeast. Sauces and sides vary widely, too ,” the report from Gayot said .

For the full report, visit Gayot .

