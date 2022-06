A big shopping mall in Fremont could undergo some major changes if the owner of the mall gets city approval. The owners of the Fremont Hub shopping center, which is home to a Target, CVS, Trader Joe’s, Ross, and more than two dozen other retailers, want to tear down part of the shopping center and replace it with housing, a parking garage, and a new retail building. The busy outdoor mall sits at the bustling intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue and is owned by real estate investment firm Kimco Realty Corp.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO