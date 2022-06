The Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission publicly launched the Tennessee Justice Bus earlier this week at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Nashville. The TN Justice Bus is a mobile law office that brings technology to rural and underserved communities. The TN Justice Bus is a passenger van outfitted with computers, tablets, a printer, internet access, video displays, WiFi, and other office supplies. Lawyers and other volunteers will be able to provide on-the-spot access to legal help and meet Tennesseans where they are.

