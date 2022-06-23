ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford's 2,000-HP Van Is Quicker Than A Bugatti Chiron

By Chase Bierenkoven
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Transit Supervan is a long, old, and very crazy story. That's a whole other topic for another time. But here's the Cliffs Notes: Ford puts big engine in van, takes out heavy things, makes van go real fast. This is the newest van iteration, which Ford has just shown...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

The 2023 Corvette Z06 Has Flat-Plane Fury: Video

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 brings the eighth-generation Vette to a whole new level of performance, equipping, among other things, the new naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6, a high-revving gas-powered thrill-maker offering substantially more power than the Stingray’s 6.2L V8 LT2. Now, Chevy is detailing the Corvette Z06’s LT6 engine with the following Corvette Academy video.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Dumas
fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Transit#Ford Gt#Le Mans#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Ken Block's Pikes Peak Attempt Is Over Before It Even Began

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most intense motorsport events out there, attracting all sorts of daredevils and lunatics. One of them is internationally loved drifter and all-around gearhead Ken Block. Block is no stranger to Pikes Peak and has attempted to best it in all sorts of vehicles, including his 1,400 horsepower Mustang Hoonicorn V2. This year Block has opted to go for something a bit more traditional, but no less powerful. His weapon of choice? A retro Porsche 911 that has been tuned to within an inch of its life, dubbed the Hoonipigasus. Ken has been testing at Pikes Peak over the last week, but the latest news is devastating.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus To Recreate Lost Classics As Modern Day Sports Cars

As it aims to position itself as a serious threat to Porsche, Lotus has gone through somewhat of a rebirth in recent years. In 2017, China's Geely became the majority shareholder in the boutique sports car maker, which has since introduced the all-new Emira. Fans of the brand may not...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Order Banks To Open Up Next Month

There weren’t many changes to the Ford Ranger for the 2022 model year, just a few minor alterations to set it apart from previous iterations. While they weren’t groundbreaking, there were some new exterior colors added to the lineup, including Avalanche and Hot Pepper Red. The unique Splash package also premiered and serves as a throwback to the style of the 1990s, adding loud and vibrant graphics to the pickup. That being said, the 2023 Ford Ranger is on its way, and Ford Authority recently learned when the order banks for the new model year will open.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

New Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe Plug-In Hybrids Can't Come Soon Enough

Jeep is working to accelerate the introduction of 4xe plug-in hybrid versions for the Wagoneer sub-brand, which consists of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, and soon long-wheelbase L models of both. Jeep has promised a zero-emissions vehicle in every segment by 2025. But the large Jeeps should get their batteries and electric motors sooner rather than later, with announcements expected this summer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Boss Defies German Government Over Combustion Stance

In recent times, it's looked like nothing could derail the powers that be from electrifying an industry that has relied on combustion power for over a century. We already know about Biden's goal for half of all car sales to be made up of EVs by 2030, and the European Union has a contentious plan to ban the sales of all gas-powered cars as soon as 2035. So it was with some surprise - and relief, for many enthusiasts - that German officials announced their rejection of the 2035 ban this week. One might've thought that Germany's leading automakers wouldn't mind some more time to fully electrify their lineups, but Audi's CEO seems to think otherwise.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy