Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Shawn Glass of Derby...

