Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Shawn Glass of Derby...greatbendpost.com
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Shawn Glass of Derby...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0