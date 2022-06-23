ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Already Has Its First Recall

By Allison Barfield
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch out, the wheels on your 2023 Toyota bZ4X might fall off. The Toyota bZ4X already has its first recall and its dangerous. The post The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Already Has Its First Recall appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Related
motor1.com

Toyota drops new photos of award-winning Compact Cruiser EV study

In December 2021, Toyota Motor Company surprised the world by revealing 16 upcoming battery electric vehicles from the Toyota and Lexus brands. One of them, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, is already on sale, while another, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, will follow later this year. One of the most interesting of the slew of EV concepts projected to gradually enter production by the end of the decade was undoubtedly the boxy Compact Cruiser EV.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Motor#Toyota Rav4#Vehicles#Bz4x#Toyota Watch#The Toyota Motor Company#Seekingalpha#European
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid Favorably Compared Against 2022 Civic

The 2022 Ford Maverick has proven to be an undeniable hit among a wide variety of demographics, largely due to the fact that it’s an affordable and efficient vehicle, period, let alone one with the added utility provided by a pickup truck. As such, the Maverick has far exceeded Ford’s expectations, becoming one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market, even handily outselling the Ford Ranger while also racking up its fair share of awards. But aside from winning over owners of other pickups, the Maverick’s biggest conquest is actually the Honda Civic as it attracts a large number of first-time truck buyers. In a recent comparison test pitting the 2022 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid against a new Civic, Car and Driver figured out precisely why this is the case.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission!

The next generation of pony car won't lose the manual transmission just yet. Instead, the 2024 Ford Mustang will have an optional manual transmission. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
What Lawn Mower Is Best for Uneven Ground?

It is important to choose the correct lawn mower for your yard type. If your yard is uneven, here is the lawn mower that is best for uneven ground. The post What Lawn Mower Is Best for Uneven Ground? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

