Aaron Donald reached the pinnacle of his pro career when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl 56. Shortly before the Rams took on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the grandest stage of football last February, a report came out that Donald was mulling over the possibility of walking away from the game. That certainly caught Rams head coach Sean McVay by surprise, as you could tell from his words during a recent appearance on The Open Mike Podcast.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO