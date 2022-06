Train with Mechanical Issues Repaired, No Longer Blocking Sampson Street and Miller Avenue in Westlake. The train has been repaired and is no longer blocking the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – On June 23, 2022, at approximately 11:15 am Chief Christopher Wilrye with the Westlake Police Department reported that due to mechanical issues, there is a train broke down blocking Sampson Street and Miller Avenue in Westlake, Louisiana. At the time of the report, Union Pacific did not have an estimated time it will be fixed.

