Paul Pogba WILL sign for Juventus in July as the France midfielder agrees a deal in principle to join the Italian giants on a free transfer after putting an end to his sorry second stint at Manchester United

Paul Pogba will sign for Juventus next month after his representatives finalised terms on Thursday.

The former Manchester United midfielder left Juventus for £89million in 2016.

Pogba will now return on a free in July as his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta settles outstanding details over the length of his new contract - either four years, or three with the option of a further year - with the Italians.

Sportsmail reported earlier on Thursday that Juventus were hoping to seal Pogba's return to Turin later that day.

And it now appears a deal is imminent, which will be a disappointment to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who were also keen on snapping him up for nothing.

Pogba, 29, determined to make potentially his last big transfer the right one, considered a move to Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City but concluded a move to United's bitter rivals would not be worth the hate.

Pogba, who left United to join Juventus - also for free - in 2012, was meant to be the homecoming saviour when the Premier League side paid a then-world record fee for his services.

But his six seasons in the north-west have been marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading fans and pundits to question his effort and determination.

The 91-cap international scored 39 goals in 226 appearances in all competitions, but only once reached double figures in league goals, 13 in 2018-19 - a total he reached twice in his last two seasons at Juventus.

And while impressing for his national side, helping Didier Deschamps' France win the 2018 World Cup with several superb performances, he often failed to translate that form to his club side.

So Pogba will be aiming to prove a few people wrong in Italy, where he is revered for his four Scudetto in four years, also winning two Coppa Italias and two Italian Super Cups.

He admitted in his recent Amazon Prime 'Pogmentary' on his future: 'My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

'And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract' - although United did offer him a contract worth more than the £290,000-a-week deal he was on.

Pogba won just a Europa League and League Cup title across his time at the club and will doubtless be looking to continue lifting silverware at the same rate he did before at Juventus.

Ahead of his second exit, Pogba has also irked United supporters for perhaps the final time after a clip from the 'Pogmentary' shows Pogba and late agent Mino Raiola discussing a £300,000-a-week contract offer, which he branded 'nothing'.

'How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing?' he said. 'Never seen that.'

United fans were left seething with the footage, labelling Pogba a 'greedy egomaniac' and welcoming his departure at the end of the month even further.

Sportsmail previously revealed Pogba cost United almost £1m per game during his six years back at Old Trafford and will pocket a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he moves on again.