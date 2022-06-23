ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba WILL sign for Juventus in July as the France midfielder agrees a deal in principle to join the Italian giants on a free transfer after putting an end to his sorry second stint at Manchester United

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Paul Pogba will sign for Juventus next month after his representatives finalised terms on Thursday.

The former Manchester United midfielder left Juventus for £89million in 2016.

Pogba will now return on a free in July as his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta settles outstanding details over the length of his new contract - either four years, or three with the option of a further year - with the Italians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbSPb_0gK6IrvZ00
Paul Pogba will sign for Juventus in July after his representatives finalised terms on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOLoV_0gK6IrvZ00
The French midfielder joined Manchester United from Juventus for £89million back in 2016

Sportsmail reported earlier on Thursday that Juventus were hoping to seal Pogba's return to Turin later that day.

And it now appears a deal is imminent, which will be a disappointment to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who were also keen on snapping him up for nothing.

Pogba, 29, determined to make potentially his last big transfer the right one, considered a move to Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City but concluded a move to United's bitter rivals would not be worth the hate.

Pogba, who left United to join Juventus - also for free - in 2012, was meant to be the homecoming saviour when the Premier League side paid a then-world record fee for his services.

But his six seasons in the north-west have been marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading fans and pundits to question his effort and determination.

The 91-cap international scored 39 goals in 226 appearances in all competitions, but only once reached double figures in league goals, 13 in 2018-19 - a total he reached twice in his last two seasons at Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dIjS_0gK6IrvZ00
And Massimiliano Allegri's side have now agreed a deal in principle with the World Cup winner

And while impressing for his national side, helping Didier Deschamps' France win the 2018 World Cup with several superb performances, he often failed to translate that form to his club side.

So Pogba will be aiming to prove a few people wrong in Italy, where he is revered for his four Scudetto in four years, also winning two Coppa Italias and two Italian Super Cups.

He admitted in his recent Amazon Prime 'Pogmentary' on his future: 'My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

'And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract' - although United did offer him a contract worth more than the £290,000-a-week deal he was on.

Pogba won just a Europa League and League Cup title across his time at the club and will doubtless be looking to continue lifting silverware at the same rate he did before at Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkpyH_0gK6IrvZ00
The 29-year-old Pogba won four Serie A titles in four seasons at Juventus from 2013-2016 

Ahead of his second exit, Pogba has also irked United supporters for perhaps the final time after a clip from the 'Pogmentary' shows Pogba and late agent Mino Raiola discussing a £300,000-a-week contract offer, which he branded 'nothing'.

'How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing?' he said. 'Never seen that.'

United fans were left seething with the footage, labelling Pogba a 'greedy egomaniac' and welcoming his departure at the end of the month even further.

Sportsmail previously revealed Pogba cost United almost £1m per game during his six years back at Old Trafford and will pocket a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he moves on again.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid will 'break their non-aggression pact with Atletico Madrid by signing outstanding teenage talent Jesus Fortea from their city rivals' academy... and it could be the start of a series of bad-blooded transfers'

Real Madrid are plotting their first youth signing from city rivals Atletico, after the end of a 15-year non-aggressive pact. Right-back Jesus Fortea, born in 2007, is top of Real's wish list of potential scoops from their crosstown foes, according to Marca. The clubs had a verbal agreement between their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to 'make final decision' on defender Levi Colwill with Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest all eyeing up a move for the youngster

Four Premier League clubs are interested in signing Chelsea hotshot Levi Colwill, according to reports. The defender, who is a product of Chelsea's academy, spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship as the Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the the Premier League. There were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Neymar 'has to go to Chelsea', urges Thiago Silva as Blues defender sends message to new owner Todd Boehly to bring his Brazil team-mate to Stamford Bridge amid growing doubts over superstar's future at PSG

Thiago Silva has expressed his hopes that his Brazil team-mate Neymar will join him at Chelsea. Neymar has been linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Blues one of several clubs linked to the star - and among the very few able to afford his expensive services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England go for incredible bulk in bid to overpower Australia with head coach Eddie Jones set to unleash heavyweight No 8 Billy Vunipola and giant wing Joe Cokanasiga in first Test

England are set to address their power deficit by unleashing two Polynesian giants against Australia on Saturday - with Billy Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga both destined to start. In the absence of Manu Tuilagi due to yet another injury interruption, Eddie Jones is taking steps to add clout to his...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
Daily Mail

Selling Raheem Sterling to a title rival 'could come back and bite Manchester City', warns Shay Given amid rumors of a Chelsea move for the England winger

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has warned his former club that selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea could 'come back and bite them', but admitted 'it might fit well for both clubs.'. Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 for Manchester City and has won four Premier League titles with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nelson Piquet is warned he faces being BANNED from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Lewis Hamilton after calling him the N-word while discussing clash with arch rival Max Verstappen

Former world champion Nelson Piquet has been warned that he could face a ban from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Sir Lewis Hamilton for using a racial slur to describe him in an interview. Piquet used the derogatory Portuguese phrase 'neguinho' while referring to the seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Golf fanatic Gareth Bale will have access to two of the USA's best courses and will link up with Juventus icon Giorgio Chiellini at MLS side Los Angeles FC – it's no wonder he snubbed Cardiff for Tinseltown!

It sounded like the perfect move. Gareth Bale, born and raised in Cardiff, joining the city's football club in a dream homecoming as he prepares to lead the Welsh national team in their first World Cup in 64 years. There was a real sense last week that remarkably, it was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios admits he SPAT in the direction of an abusive fan at Wimbledon, as hot-headed Aussie voices his frustration over dealing with 'hate and negativity for a long time'

Nick Kyrgios launched an extraordinary defence of himself for spitting towards fans and verbally attacking line judges, insisting tennis is exposing him to relentless abuse. The Australian called one line judge ‘a snitch’ for reporting his abuse and suggested another was in his 90s and ‘can’t see the ball’ during his five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Juventus#Giants#Italians#French#Paris Saint Germain
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku arrives back in Italy and is greeted by Inter Milan fans chanting his name... with the £98m Chelsea flop to have a medical on Wednesday ahead of his £6.9m loan return

Romelu Lukaku has touched down in Milan as he gets set to put his Chelsea misery behind him and complete his loan move back to Serie A giants Inter. Footage which has circulated online shows Lukaku arriving back into Italy on Tuesday where he is greeted by a crowd of fans chanting his name.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea gatecrash Arsenal's bid to sign Raphinha and agree £60m deal for Leeds winger, with player's agent and ex-Blues star Deco at the heart of talks as they usurp London rivals at the 11th hour

Chelsea have gatecrashed Arsenal's bid to sign Raphinha from Leeds United after agreeing a £60million deal. Talks are at an advanced stage with former Chelsea midfielder Deco, Raphinha's agent, at the heart of negotiations. Arsenal held talks with Leeds on Tuesday after their initial offer was rejected but have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'close to agreeing loan deal' for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet with Spanish side keen to offload defender, but Antonio Conte wants an answer this week

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on loan. The French centre back has fallen out of favour at the Spanish giants and is on the verge of agreeing a deal, but Spurs and manager Antonio Conte wants an answer soon. According to Mundo Deportivo, the North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Talks between Tottenham and Everton over a Richarlison deal are 'moving in a 'positive light' despite Chelsea's interest... with a 'deal worth £60m set to be agreed in the coming days'

Negotiations between Tottenham and Everton over a potential deal for Richarlison are progressing well and moving in a 'positive light' despite Chelsea's intervention, according to reports. Spurs have registered an interest in signing Richarlison as they believe he can operate well in the wide areas upfront and deputise for Harry...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Double Dutch! Manchester United have agreed a deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia - who has the same agent as Frenkie de Jong - as Eredivisie club's chief confirms a £13million move to Old Trafford is 'imminent'

Manchester United have agreed a £12.9million deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year old had been on United's radar this window but was poised to join French side Lyon as the Old Trafford club focused attention on their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong. However, with De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Neymar 'NOT WANTED at PSG next season as the French giants aim to reboot their team without the Brazilian's £24m-a-year wages' amid president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's major reshuffle

Paris Saint-Germain have informed Neymar Junior that he is not wanted at the club ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to reports. The French giants initiated a summer overhaul by axing Mauricio Pochettino and re-signing star forward Kylian Mbappe on a £650,000-a-week deal, which authorises him to have a meaningful say in the club's wider decision-making.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal comes through epic tussle against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in his first match at Wimbledon in three years to reach the second round as No 2 seed bids to win a third successive Grand Slam

For an old boy with sore feet, the walks are always a little harder these days. But Rafael Nadal still has a habit of getting there in the end, painful step by painful step. He got that patched up body over the line at the Australian Open in January, he did it again at the French Open this month, and on Tuesday he grinded through his first match at Wimbledon in three years.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Inspirational British wildcard Ryan Peniston wants more after Grand Slam singles debut win at Wimbledon as he continues fine form on grass after giving a lesson in perseverance

All of a sudden, every step on this remarkable ride means rather more. For Ryan Peniston, for his future housemate and for all those being swept along. To think this 26-year-old from Essex had toiled for so long without anyone taking much notice. Now, after his fantastic run on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'given planning permission for revamp of their Benton training ground this summer' with upgraded changing rooms, hydrotherapy pools and a players' lounge all on the agenda

Newcastle have been granted planning permission to significantly improve their Benton training ground this summer. As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle intend to build a new training ground on a fresh site in the long-term but are currently focused on upgrading their existing facilities, which they moved to in 2002.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A relentless pursuit of goals, no room for sentimentality and no giving caps away: As Sarina Wiegman bids for Euros glory again, here's how the perfectionist has raised England's game since she succeeded Phil Neville

Sarina Wiegman knew there was going to be high expectations when she accepted the England Women job in 2020. She had led the Netherlands to glory in a home Euros in 2017 before reaching the World Cup final two years later. She was coming to England as a winner and her appointment as Phil Neville's successor was a sign of intent from the FA.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

444K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy