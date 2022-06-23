ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Series Review: Cleveland Guardians win 7 straight series and sit in first place

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Guardians have now won seven straight series. The Cleveland Guardians are sitting in first place after taking yet another series during their latest stretch of games. The latest one, against the Minnesota Twins, saw the Guards take sole possession of first for an entire day before having to share...

