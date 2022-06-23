ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Online Privacy Bill Easily Passed By U.S. House Panel

By Diane Bartz
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. House of Representatives panel passed a bipartisan online privacy bill on Thursday that aims to limit the collection of personal data, though doubts remain as to whether it will become law. The bill would require companies like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook, along with...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

