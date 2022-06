SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Tony Stewart may not have looked it, but to hear him tell it, "Smoke" was being patient down the stretch at South Boston Speedway on Saturday. After bumping Marco Andretti from behind, lap after lap, Stewart finally broke through with a pass and took the win in the SRX series debut at the short track.

