MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi singers and songwriters got to live their dream at The MAX earlier this evening. The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition officially wrapped this evening. 15 finalist from all over the state of Mississippi made their way to the Queen City to show off their talent to a panel of well-esteemed judges. The winner of the competition will then have the opportunity to have their song professionally recorded and produced. The contestants were thankful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and what else it could possibly bring them.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO