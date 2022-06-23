Topeka woman charged in death of dependent person
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Formal charges have been filed by the State of Kansas against a woman accused of the killing of a dependent adult.
Jennifer Renee Johnson has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program.
The charges stem from the death of Andrea Mauer, a woman that was in Johnson’s care. The state claims Johnson committed the murder that happened in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony. The mistreatment charge stems from the accusation that Johnson knowingly deprived Mauer of treatment, goods and services that are necessary to their physical and mental health.
According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the crimes were committed while Johnson was attempting to scheme, or defraud the Medicaid program, and the death happened as a result.
Johnson is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $200,000 bond.
