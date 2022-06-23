ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka woman charged in death of dependent person

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pH8FU_0gK6HKH900

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Formal charges have been filed by the State of Kansas against a woman accused of the killing of a dependent adult.

Jennifer Renee Johnson has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program.

Taxpayers on the hook? Kansas county officials pocket nearly $70,000 in coronavirus money

The charges stem from the death of Andrea Mauer, a woman that was in Johnson’s care. The state claims Johnson committed the murder that happened in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony. The mistreatment charge stems from the accusation that Johnson knowingly deprived Mauer of treatment, goods and services that are necessary to their physical and mental health.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the crimes were committed while Johnson was attempting to scheme, or defraud the Medicaid program, and the death happened as a result.

Johnson is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Man dies after confrontation with Topeka police officers

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Topeka. The KBI said Topeka police officers were called to a report of a man being threatened with a knife, near railroad tracks at 4th Street and Southeast Holliday. Officers began negotiating with a man who was armed with a knife, and the man cut himself several times. Officers used bean-bag rounds and other methods to try to subdue the man, but he charged toward a group of officers with the knife and three officers fired shots, hitting him several times. The man died later at Stormont Vail Hospital.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI release report on Topeka police shooting that left 1 man dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released their initial findings from a police-involved shooting in Topeka that left one man dead. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police kill armed person

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday morning, three Topeka officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, with a person who had a knife. “TPD was on scene […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

Police investigate Kansas shooting that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 6:30 pm Thursday, police responded to report of a possible shooting at Munson Avenue and SW Washburn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers located two subjects who were...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Topeka police shoot and kill suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after Topeka Police Department (TPD) officers shot him Friday morning. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject wielding a knife and threatening people. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fired Wamego Police Chief files grievance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing. Baker told 13 NEWS he took the action Friday. The city has three days to respond. Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem fired Baker Wednesday. She had informed by letter June...
WAMEGO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mental Health#Violent Crime#The State Of Kansas#Medicaid#Noto Pride Fest#Lgbtq Much#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Shawnee County limits firework use based on city

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the rules for fireworks. The times and dates for when fireworks can be used ranges based on where you live in Shawnee County: Shawnee County: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. from June 29 to July 4 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WIBW

RCPD to crackdown on cigarettes, e-cigarettes in Manhattan parks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police will start to hand out mandatory court dates to those caught smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes in city parks, specifically Blue Earth Plaza. The Riley County Police Department says a city-wide crackdown on smoking in city parks is upon Manhattan residents after it received...
MANHATTAN, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars following a drug bust early Thursday morning in a neighborhood near Lake Shawnee. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the arrest stems from a larger investigation. Around 6 a.m. Thursday residents in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave., near Aquarian...
WIBW

Missing Emporia boy found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Emporia police said a 12-year-old boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and is safe. The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Police said Kreitzer is autistic, but high functioning.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Amazon vehicle ‘involved’ in crash that killed 2 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Phony pills from the ‘dark net’ led to another fentanyl death in Lawrence, affidavit alleges; woman charged in boyfriend’s overdose

An arrest affidavit recently obtained by the Journal-World details how a Lawrence woman allegedly obtained black market pills that ended up killing her boyfriend. The woman, Chloe Lyn Colby, 21, is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death. The charge relates to an incident on April 17, 2021, when she is alleged to have provided counterfeit Oxycodone to her boyfriend, Kendall Royce Stiffler, 21, of Lawrence, who, after taking the drugs, died of fentanyl intoxication.
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy