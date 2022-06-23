ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Killeen responds to Bell County Drought Disaster Declaration

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoIVN_0gK6HARt00

Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show still planned

KILLEEN, Texas (June 23, 2022) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on June 22. The declaration bans the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained. Permits are issued mostly to public events, including the City of Killeen’s Independence Day Extravaganza next week.

The City has secured the necessary permits for its fireworks show, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. The City is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. The City will also examine the weather conditions, before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents.

Killeen’s fireworks show is part of our Independence Day Extravaganza, which will be held in downtown Killeen on July 2 from 4p.m. – 10p.m. on east Avenue D and Gray Street. The event includes several music acts, food trucks, craft vendors and more, concluding with the fireworks show, which should be visible in all areas of Killeen.

As a reminder, fireworks are not allowed within Killeen city limits without a permit. It is unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use, or explode any fireworks within the city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.

Please allow police and fire to focus on priority life threatening calls for service. Call the Police non-emergency number at (254)501-8800 to report fireworks.

To get the latest up to date information from the City follow us on Facebook (@KilleenTexas), Instagram (@CityOfKilleen), Twitter (@CityOfKilleen) and YouTube (@CityofKilleenTX), signup for alerts from our website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and signup for emergency alerts from our CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral

Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold Front Arrives!. Updated: 22 hours ago. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s triple-digit heat did not ward off people from going to downtown Belton during the annual Fourth of July Kick-Off. Hundreds gathered around the Bell County Courthouse to listen to some live music, play some games and get a taste of local vendors. All around people had their choice of local brews, sweet treats and some eats.
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Bell County, TX
Government
B106

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#City Limits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

Women's health clinics cancel appointments after ruling overturns Roe v. Wade

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The major abortion care providers in Texas immediately stopped offering the procedure after the Supreme Court's ruling came down."The reversing of Roe is not abstract for us at all," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, President and CEO of Whole Woman's Health. "Today we had to call hundreds of our patients in Texas and cancel their appointments." Whole Woman's Health runs four Texas clinics in Fort Worth, McAllen, Austin and McKinney."We are still answering the phones," Miller said. "The clinic's open today hoping to see patients, so a lot of those patients had to be rescheduled. People are requesting that we keep...
FORT WORTH, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
CultureMap Austin

H-E-B store may anchor new 95-acre project in booming Austin suburb

A 95-acre, mixed-use project that could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store is in the works. On June 15, the city council in the fast-growing Austin suburb passed financial incentives for the project and approved rezoning for more than 26 acres to accommodate 600 apartments. The property, at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973, is owned by the Austin-based Butler Family Partnership.
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Incident shuts down I-35 southbound lanes in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working an incident on Interstate 35 on Thursday morning, which resulted in the southbound lanes by N. General Bruce Drive shutting down. Travelers had delays, and were urged to seek alternate routes. According to Temple Police, an individual was...
Smoky Mountain News

Two held without bond in alleged mass shooting threat

Two men are being held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center after allegedly threatening a mass shooting in a group text conversation on social media. Nicholas Selby, 23, and Robert Ryan, 21, both of Austin, Texas, are charged with communicating a threat of mass violence to an educational property. Additionally, Selby is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Ryan faces a charge of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance related to his arrest in Haywood County.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

130
Followers
476
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy