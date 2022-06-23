Killeen responds to Bell County Drought Disaster Declaration

Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show still planned

KILLEEN, Texas (June 23, 2022) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on June 22. The declaration bans the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained. Permits are issued mostly to public events, including the City of Killeen’s Independence Day Extravaganza next week.

The City has secured the necessary permits for its fireworks show, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. The City is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. The City will also examine the weather conditions, before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents.

Killeen’s fireworks show is part of our Independence Day Extravaganza, which will be held in downtown Killeen on July 2 from 4p.m. – 10p.m. on east Avenue D and Gray Street. The event includes several music acts, food trucks, craft vendors and more, concluding with the fireworks show, which should be visible in all areas of Killeen.

As a reminder, fireworks are not allowed within Killeen city limits without a permit. It is unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use, or explode any fireworks within the city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.

Please allow police and fire to focus on priority life threatening calls for service. Call the Police non-emergency number at (254)501-8800 to report fireworks.

To get the latest up to date information from the City follow us on Facebook (@KilleenTexas), Instagram (@CityOfKilleen), Twitter (@CityOfKilleen) and YouTube (@CityofKilleenTX), signup for alerts from our website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and signup for emergency alerts from our CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.