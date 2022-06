TICONDEROGA | Barry Trasacco has been a chairman of the Shriners Circus for the past 25 years. At 82 years old, and 35 years of being an Oriental Shriner under his belt, he still gets excited about the circus coming to town- and with good reason. Bold primary colors of red, yellow, and blue fill the performance tent, the aroma of comfort food sifts through the summer air, and eye-catching souvenirs bounce around temptingly; it's sensory overload in the best way.

